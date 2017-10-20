Zaza ‘won’t give up on Italy’

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza has pledged “to do better and score more goals” for an Italy recall and thanked his Valencia teammates for his prolific start to the season.

Zaza scored four goals last month to win La Liga’s Player of the Month award for September and has a total of seven for the campaign, helping Valencia into second place after eight games, but his exploits so far in 2017-18 have yet to be recognised by Italy boss Giampiero Ventura.

“Messi? There’s no-one else like him,” the striker told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Player of the Month? I wouldn’t have won it without the team, but I want to keep scoring, although the most important thing is the team’s position in the table.

“That’s a no-brainer, but the season is very long and there are some great teams in this League.

“Over the course of a season, you have good and less good moments, and in the least good ones, we’ll have to show what we’re about, but I think we can maintain this level throughout the season.

“Italy recall? I’m Italian and I’d like to play for the national team, but if they haven’t called me up, it means I have to do better and score more goals.

“The national team are a consequence of what I do at Valencia.”