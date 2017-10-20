NEWS
Friday October 20 2017
‘Qarabag win a huge achievement’
By Football Italia staff

Monchi claims Roma’s win at Qarabag in the Champions League last month was “a huge achievement”.

Roma battled to a 2-1 victory over Qarabag, while Atletico Madrid could only muster a goalless draw with the Azeri side, and Monchi felt the travelling involved made his club’s result all the more impressive.

“If we don’t beat Chelsea at home, the game at the Metropolitano will be key,” the sporting director told Cadena COPE.

“Atletico’s draw with Qarabag surprised me a lot, but Roma also suffered in Azerbaijan.

“I’ve learned that winning after travelling 3000km is a huge achievement.”

