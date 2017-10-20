Gab reveals Saints ‘motives’

By Football Italia staff

Manolo Gabbiadini is enjoying the ‘instinctive’ Premier League and reveals being “an hour away from London and Heathrow” helped him choose Southampton.

Gabbiadini joined Southampton from Napoli at the start of the year and memorably scored six goals in his first two months at the club, before an injury and a mounting cautiousness in his side’s play under Claude Puel resulted in the striker ending the campaign on a barren note.

“Six goals in my first two months? The injury stopped me when I was on my best form,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’d been playing very well, I felt great and there was the enthusiasm of the fans, but when I recovered and returned, something changed.

“We played differently. We became more defensive and rigid, and that made things all the more difficult.

“Southampton still had an important season: eighth place, a League Cup Final and a tight exit from the Europa League group stage.

“What have my two goals at Newcastle changed? I hope they allow me to be more noticed. A footballer trains and gives their best during the week, with the objective of playing in the next match.

“Why did I choose Southampton? There were other options, including ones abroad, but I preferred to come here because I wanted to test myself in the Premier League and [Southampton] represented a great opportunity.

“It’s good and convenient at Southampton: it takes an hour to get to London or Heathrow, where there are three daily flights to Bologna.

“When I decided to leave Napoli, I also made these considerations.

“The biggest difference compared to Serie A? There’s less tactical talk. We prepare for each game, but then on the pitch, instinct often prevails. You attack, dribble and shoot. It’s all a lot more instinctive.

“The team that have impressed me the most? Tottenham, but right now Manchester City are looking very strong. Guardiola