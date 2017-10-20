Donadoni: Turned down Italy, Milan…

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni claims he rejected the chance to coach Italy a second time and that “Milan have never considered me to be on their level.”

Donadoni won six Scudetti and three European Cups with Milan as a player between 1986 and 1996, before leading Italy to the Euro 2008 quarter-finals and re-establishing Bologna as a Serie A side over the past two seasons.

“Right not to coach Italy a second time? Coaching the national team is my biggest ambition, but I chose to honour the commitment I had with Bologna,” the Coach told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Why haven’t I been given a chance by a big club yet? Don’t ask questions that I can’t answer…

“I avoid anything that’s a waste of time or energy. I just think about doing the best I can. If assessments are made on other things, it doesn’t depend on me.

“Why have Milan never thought about me? It seems as if Milan never considered me to be on their level or thought others were better than me.

“What the end of Berlusconi’s era left within me? The thought that I’m getting old, and it’s not nice.

“Can Sarri’s work can be compared to Sacchi’s? There are similarities. They both have important intuitions.”