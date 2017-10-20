Roma charged for racist chants

By Football Italia staff

Roma have been charged by UEFA after a section of their fans sang racist chants during their match against Chelsea on Wednesday.

A UEFA statement reads disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Roma for “monkey chants”, reportedly directed towards former Giallorossi defender Antonio Rudiger.

Furthermore, the case will be addressed by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on November 16.

The incident marred a Roma performance that saw them come back from 2-0 down against Chelsea to draw 3-3.