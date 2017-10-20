NEWS
Friday October 20 2017
Roma charged for racist chants
By Football Italia staff

Roma have been charged by UEFA after a section of their fans sang racist chants during their match against Chelsea on Wednesday.

A UEFA statement reads disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Roma for “monkey chants”, reportedly directed towards former Giallorossi defender Antonio Rudiger.

Furthermore, the case will be addressed by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on November 16.

The incident marred a Roma performance that saw them come back from 2-0 down against Chelsea to draw 3-3.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies