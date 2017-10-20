‘Mourinho got under Conte’s skin’

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes feels Jose Mourinho has got “under the skin” of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Mourinho recently took aim at Premier League managers that ‘cried’ about injuries, prompting Conte to hit back, treating the Portuguese’s remark as a dig at Chelsea.

“Has Mou got under Conte’s skin? It looks like he has done a little bit,” Scholes told Sky Sports.

“Conte was probably badly advised, someone told him they were talking about him but Mourinho didn’t mention anyone’s name. He just said ‘other managers’. Conte’s had a little bite back.

“November 5 [when Chelsea play Manchester United] could be interesting.”