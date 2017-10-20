Report: Benatia to miss Udinese

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Medhi Benatia will reportedly miss Sunday’s match against Udinese with a bruised ankle.

Benatia was replaced midway through Juve’s 2-1 win against Sporting CP on Wednesday, and Tuttosport claims tests showed ‘heavy’ bruising to his left ankle.

Although “it seems unlikely that he can recover” for the trip to Udine, the newspaper expects him to ‘definitely’ return against SPAL next weekend.

The 30-year-old has made just three appearances in Serie A this season but completed 90 minutes in each of them.