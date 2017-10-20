Schick & Defrel back at Torino?

By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick and Gregoire Defrel could be back for Roma’s trip to Torino on Sunday after they trained with the first team on Friday.

Pagine Romaniste reports the two forwards trained “properly with the squad”, with a hamstring injury keeping Schick out for the past month and thigh swelling sidelining Defrel for a similar spell.

The website adds Emerson Palmieri, out since May with damaged knee ligaments, “alternated between the first team and the Primavera side”, while Kostas Manolas did gym work and teenage full-back Luca Pellegrini trained individually.