NEWS
Friday October 20 2017
Schick & Defrel back at Torino?
By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick and Gregoire Defrel could be back for Roma’s trip to Torino on Sunday after they trained with the first team on Friday.

Pagine Romaniste reports the two forwards trained “properly with the squad”, with a hamstring injury keeping Schick out for the past month and thigh swelling sidelining Defrel for a similar spell.

The website adds Emerson Palmieri, out since May with damaged knee ligaments, “alternated between the first team and the Primavera side”, while Kostas Manolas did gym work and teenage full-back Luca Pellegrini trained individually.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies