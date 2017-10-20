Report: Italy eye Sporting stopper

By Football Italia staff

Sporting CP defender Cristiano Piccini is reportedly on Italy’s radar after his performance against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The story made the front page of Portuguese newspaper Record, which explains Italy assistant Coach Salvatore Sullo was at the Allianz Stadium to watch Piccini in action.

Tuttomercatoweb also rated the right-back’s display as ‘excellent’, although Sporting ultimately lost 2-1 to Juve after having taken the lead.

The 25-year-old, who began his career at Fiorentina, has been a virtual ever-present in Lisbon since arriving from Real Betis as a replacement for Ezequiel Schelotto over the summer.