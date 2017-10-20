Maran ‘wants to be Chievo’s Fergie’

By Football Italia staff

Chievo boss Rolando Maran has revealed that he wants to become the club’s very own Sir Alex Ferguson.

Maran has firmly established Chievo as a Serie A side in his last three seasons at the club, and after an encouraging start to his fourth campaign, the 54-year-old is ready to emulate Ferguson’s Manchester United legacy at the Marc’Antonio Bentegodi.

“It’s my fourth season here,” he told Corriere di Verona.

“So far, at the end of each season, I’ve always had the opportunity to move on, but my heart’s kept me at Chievo.

“I believe in this journey we’re on and it means a lot to me. I’d be honoured to become the Ferguson of this club one day.”

The Scot spent 27 years at United between 1986 until his retirement in 2013, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.