Montella meets Milan a third time

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella reportedly met Milan directors Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone a third time on Thursday.

According to Premium Sport, the trio met after Milan’s goalless draw with AEK Athens to discuss the club’s situation on the pitch.

However, the broadcaster did not give an indication as to whether the Coach’s position was under any immediate threat.

The Rossoneri return to action on Sunday against Serie A strugglers Genoa.