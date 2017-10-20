‘Argentina must count on Higuain’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina and Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta believes his country “must count on” Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain at the World Cup.

Higuain has fallen out of favour for Argentina since Jorge Sampaoli’s appointment over the summer, with Inter star Mauro Icardi preferred, but Batistuta feels the former Napoli hitman “was treated very badly” by his country.

“Higuain was treated very badly,” he told Radio La Red.

“Unfortunately, Pipita was condemned by a couple of mistakes: no-one had mercy on him and this has impacted on his performances a tad, but it doesn’t mean that he’s forgotten how to play.

“Of course, he’s one of the best strikers around and an icon in Italy. He’s not done much lately, in accordance with his potential, but he’s a No 9 that Argentina must count on.

“He has to go to the World Cup, as well as Icardi and Benedetto: none of them deserve to stay at home.”