Spalletti: Napoli an advert, Milan...

By Football Italia staff

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti believes Napoli have “become an advert for Serie A” but will not discount Milan from the title race.

“Inter have done well for the choices they’ve made,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“Napoli have been working on the same project for three years. It depends on the evaluation and the analysis you make.

“We’ve been very good in my opinion, exceptional at times, in knowing how to seize the moment.

“Napoli have been playing their level of football for three years now and become an advert for our football.

“Still, we can’t forget the other teams. It would be a mistake to underestimate them.

“Every week, a train departs and you have to be good at changing your ticket. I like Napoli, but you have to get in front of Juve to win the League and that’s tough.

“If you lose, you’re two points behind. Roma are also a very good team, I know them well. They sold a couple of players, but they’ve rebuilt at the same level.

“Roma had a great campaign last season and played some great football. Lazio are also there, for their mentality, style of play they’ve adopted, physicality, structure…

“They’ve also been picking up important results for the past two or three years. After them, there’s Milan. I trust what Montella said.

“If he says he has the quality to turn things around, it’s likely to be true. There was talk of six teams fighting for the top four, but we’ll have to see if we can stay near the top.

“The performance in the derby enough? In my opinion, it was one of those performances that’ll help us because it had a bit of everything, for how we suffered, Handanovic playing well and how we defended, but always with a certain order.

“Some of the situations we gave them, we were only somewhat ready to tackle them because we didn’t make those frivolities in our previous games.

“In my opinion, generally speaking, it was a great match.”