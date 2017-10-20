NEWS
Conte rubbishes unrest rumours
By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte has rubbished rumours of unrest in the Chelsea dressing room. “I don’t know about this.”

The Times reported on Friday that Chelsea’s players were unhappy with Conte’s excessive training methods, amidst a run of poor form, but Conte made it clear there was no issue.

“I don't know about this,” the former Juventus and Italy boss said at a Press conference.

“When you play every three days, it’s impossible to work on the tactical aspect and physical aspect.

“I think we are paying less attention in every detail.”

