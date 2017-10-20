NEWS
Friday October 20 2017
Sturaro & Benatia miss Juve training
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have confirmed that Stefano Sturaro and Medhi Benatia did not train with the squad on Friday.

A statement on Juve’s official website explained Benatia had “a knock to his left ankle” from Wednesday’s 2-1 win against Sporting CP, while Sturaro had “a problem in his left thigh.”

The defender’s absence should see Daniele Rugani enter the Bianconeri’s line-up for the match against Udinese on Sunday, while Sturaro had been filling in at right-back.

Benedikt Howedes is still out with an ankle injury, but Mattia De Sciglio is closing in on a return as he joined Marko Pjaca in training ‘partially’.

