Joao Mario back for Inter

By Football Italia staff

Joao Mario, as expected, is back in Inter’s squad for their match against Napoli in Serie A on Saturday.

Joao Mario had missed the Derby della Madonnina against Milan last weekend with acute tonsillitis, but the midfielder returned to training on Thursday.

There is no such luck for Marcelo Brozovic, who is still out with a muscle injury.

Inter squad for Napoli: Handanovic, Padelli, Berni; Cancelo, Ranocchia, Santon, Miranda, Dalbert, D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Vecino, Valero; Icardi, Karamoh, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Pinamonti