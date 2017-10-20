NEWS
Friday October 20 2017
‘Chiesa absolutely not leaving Fiorentina’
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina President Mario Cognigni has insisted that winger Federico Chiesa will “absolutely not” leave the club any time soon.

Speculation linking Chiesa with a €40m move to Napoli resurfaced last week, but Cognigni vowed the Viola would not sell the winger unilaterally.

“Last January, Chiesa decided to commit to Fiorentina until 2021 on his own merits,” he told Premium Sport.

“Therefore, it’s difficult to think that Chiesa could change his opinion six months later. We absolutely don’t have the desire [to sell him].”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies