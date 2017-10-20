‘Chiesa absolutely not leaving Fiorentina’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina President Mario Cognigni has insisted that winger Federico Chiesa will “absolutely not” leave the club any time soon.

Speculation linking Chiesa with a €40m move to Napoli resurfaced last week, but Cognigni vowed the Viola would not sell the winger unilaterally.

“Last January, Chiesa decided to commit to Fiorentina until 2021 on his own merits,” he told Premium Sport.

“Therefore, it’s difficult to think that Chiesa could change his opinion six months later. We absolutely don’t have the desire [to sell him].”