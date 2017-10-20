Pjanic: ‘Free kicks? I’m better…’

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic discusses his free-kick duels with Paulo Dybala - “I often win…’

The pair both take free-kicks for the Bianconeri, with the Bosnian curling in an equaliser against Sporting CP on Wednesday night.

“I often win, but Paulo kicks them very well,” Pjanic told Sky.

“Each of us kicks off his side, but we can invert them too. Everyone takes them in their own way, because it’s just a matter of sensation.

“For me, from 16 metres to about 24-25 metres is good.”

Pjanic also reflected on the 2-1 Champions League win in midweek, a game in which Juve struggled for long periods.

“It’s never easy to go behind, and we’d only taken one point from the last two in the League then had to go straight into the Champions League so we had to hold up mentally.

“We kept playing and the team responded well in a situation which wasn’t simple, because obviously expectations are very high for Juve.

“It’s a normal thing, but the squad has shown its strength many times and I’m sure we’ll prove in the next few games that we’re there, and our opponents will find a Juve which won’t give anything up.

“I’m very happy to have come back, toward the end of the 90 minutes against Sporting I was tired but that’s normal and will help me get back to 100 per cent match sharpness.

“We’re disappointed with the results of the last two games, we had some bad luck too but that’s part of football and you have to accept it.

“We know we need to improve, both individually and collectively, so we have to give more and be more convincing and clinical.

“We’ll work twice as hard to reign in those ahead of us.”

Two of those sides, Napoli and Inter, meet at the San Paolo tomorrow night… “We’re just focused on ourselves, there will be head-to-head games and in those we’ll have to take crucial points.

“Now though we’re just thinking about the match against Udinese, who will give 100 per cent against us. That means we’ll also have to give our all to win.”