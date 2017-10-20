Higuain still out for Argentina

By Football Italia staff

Argentina have again overlooked Gonzalo Higuain for their squad to face Russia on November 10 but call up five Serie A players, including Mauro Icardi.

Higuain’s poor form for Juve since the start of the season keeps him out of Argentina’s squad, but Coach Jorge Sampaoli assured the striker was in his thoughts for the World Cup next summer.

“Gonzalo’s a player I know well, he has nothing to prove,” he said at a Press conference.

“It’ll be up to us to evaluate Higuain, whether to bring him to the World Cup or not.

“It’s up to the Coach to determine compatibility between the players. I don’t think it’s that difficult for Messi and Dybala to play together on the pitch.

“Spain and Germany have consolidated their ideas over the past few years, but we’re also among the elite of football and Messi always gives us great things. He’s the best player in the world.

“I’ll evaluate the performances of Perotti and Kranevitter in the game. On the other hand, I see Rojo as a central defender and not a full-back.

“The World Cup will be different to qualifying.”

Joining Icardi from Italy are Fiorentina defender German Pezzella and Roma pair Federico Fazio and Diego Perotti, plus Atalanta attacker Alejandro Gomez.

Argentina squad for Russia: Romero, Guzman, Marchesin; Marchesin, Fazio, Mercado, Otamendi, Pezzella; Salvio, Biglia, Banega, Acuna, Paredes, Emiliano Rigoni, Kranevitter, Papu, Perotti; Messi, Aguero, Icardi, Di Maria, Dybala