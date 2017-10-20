Insigne trains alone for Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne trained on the pitch today, but away from the rest of his Napoli teammates as he races to be fit for Inter.

The Italian international went off injured during the Champions League defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday, and is in doubt for the top of the table clash tomorrow evening.

“Lorenzo Insigne, who went off as a precaution in the second half in Manchester in the Champions League, today had his first differentiated work on the pitch at Castelvolturno after two days of therapy,” the Partenopei announced on their official website.

“The forward also took part in the technical-tactical session.”