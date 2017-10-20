Fazio: ‘Roma deserved to win’

By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio says Roma “deserved to win” against Chelsea, and wants to carry that form back into Serie A.

The Giallorossi came back from 2-0 down at Stamford Bridge to lead 3-2, but Eden Hazard grabbed an equaliser in what was a thrilling encounter.

“We were very good against Chelsea,” Fazio said in an interview with Sky.

“We had good possession of the ball and played well. It’s a shame about the draw, because we deserved to win but now we’re focused on the League.

“We have an important game [against Torino] and if we play like we did in London we won’t have any problem getting points.

“I’ve always believed int his team, we’re very strong and we have to prove it in this game.”