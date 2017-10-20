Zanetti: ‘Suning can make Inter great’

By Football Italia staff

Javier Zanetti assures Suning Group have “the intention of returning Inter to winning prestigious trophies”.

The Nerazzurri legend is now the Vice-President of the club, working with the Chinese owners who bought 70 per cent of the shares in 2016.

“Suning are a group with a lot of ambition,” Zanetti told the Independent.

“They are serious about their work here and respectful of the history of Inter. We all have the intention of returning the club to winning prestigious trophies.

“This club is structuring itself to make that jump and I believe collectively we have formed a very ambitious project. Suning for us are a great support.”

Zanetti captained the Beneamata to the treble in 2010, a triumph masterminded by Jose Mourinho.

“Mourinho is very well prepared; he takes care of every detail, has a big personality and obviously a great passion for football.

“All of these components combine and with us, within two years he built something quite amazing. That is why we won all that we did.”

Frank de Boer was sacked last season after just 14 games…

“Results were not produced and the first thing that happens is that the manager is held accountable,” Zanetti said.

“Frank was very professional right up until his last day here, but unfortunately the results during his time were negative.

“Most of all, I remember that he joined us just one week before the start of the season, so perhaps he simply didn’t have enough time to prepare.

“In football, success is measured in results and he suffered a difficult start. This does not take away from the fact that Frank is a great person and a great professional.”