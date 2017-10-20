Agent: ‘Three clubs want Ramires’

By Football Italia staff

Ramires’ agent says “three of the top 10 clubs in the world” want the Inter target.

The Brazilian is currently playing in China for Jiangsu Suning whose onwers, Suning Group, also own the Nerazzurri.

It has therefore been suggested that he’ll be loaned to Italy in January, but the midfielder’s representative says there’s interest from others too.

“Three of the top 10 clubs in the world have moved in a formal way, but I can’t say more than that,” Luis Carlini told GloboEsporte.

“Interest is one thing, formalising it is another. Ramires wouldn’t come cheap, he’s an important player for [Fabio] Capello.

“For a deal to get over the line there has to be agreement between all parties. There’s still a bit of time until the January transfer window, but it’s logical there are already contacts.”