‘Stadio della Roma by 2021’

By Football Italia staff

Roma CEO Mauro Baldissoni hopes to open the Stadio della Roma “at the end of the 2020-21 season”.

The Giallorossi have been attempting to build a new ground in the Tor di Valle area for years, but the plans have been held up in red tape.

“Will it happen? I hope so, but it’s not up to us,” La Repubblica quotes Baldissoni as saying.

“There are local bodies who are working, we’re waiting for an answer. New sporting infrastructure is a necessity for the country, we still can’t quickly achieve what we want.

“If we get approval within two, three or four weeks we hope to secure all the funding needed, clear the site and start working in the first quarter of next year.

“Then it’ll take 26-28 months to build the new structure, so we’d be able to open at the end of the 2020-21 season.

“A delay of one or two weeks means losing the season.”