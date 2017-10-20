Ones to watch in Serie A Week 9

By Football Italia staff

Two unbeaten sides go head-to-head this weekend, with plenty of other exciting fixtures across Serie A.

Napoli boast a perfect record after the opening eight rounds, and Maurizio Sarri’s side welcome their nearest challengers, Inter, to the San Paolo.

Here’s what to watch out for in Week 9 of Serie A.

First vs second at the San Paolo

The game of the weekend is unquestionably Inter’s trip south to face the league leaders, Napoli.

If anyone is to finally snatch the Scudetto away from Juventus, it’s probably going to be one of these pair, and Saturday night’s game looks an intriguing affair.

The Nerazzurri’s results have been impressive, but they haven’t yet had the performances to match.

The Partenopei have been perfect in terms of results and performances so far domestically, but could be tired after an enthralling game against Manchester City in midweek.

This match could have a huge bearing on the season for both teams.

Click here to read our Napoli-Inter match preview

Are Lazio Scudetto contenders?

Lazio have started the season in stunning form, and last weekend became the first team to win at Juventus Stadium in over two years.

Simone Inzaghi’s side currently sit level on points with the champions, and face Cagliari at home on Sunday night.

Everyone else will have played by then, and given at least one of the top two sides will drop points, the Biancocelesti can really put themselves in the title picture.

It’ll be hard to maintain over the full 38 games, especially with Europa League commitments, but perhaps only Napoli look more impressive in Italy right now.

Click here to read our Lazio-Cagliari preview

Montella fights for his job

Milan have lost their last three Serie A games in a row, leading to suggestions that Coach Vincenzo Montella is under pressure.

His cause wasn’t helped by a turgid 0-0 draw with AEK Athens, and sections of the Rossoneri support are beginning to voice their discontent.

Genoa visit San Siro on Sunday afternoon, and anything less than three points could well see the axe fall on Montella.

Click here to read our Milan-Genoa preview

Juventus look to close the gap

Juventus take to the field in Udine on Sunday evening, at which point they will already know the result of Saturday night’s game between the top two.

The Bianconeri will therefore be able to close the gap on one or both teams with a win against Udinese, but Max Allegri really needs to see a performance from his side too.

Juve have shown countless times in the past that they’re capable of putting a run of form together, and they’ll want to start cranking up the pressure on their title rivals.

Click here to read our Udinese-Juventus preview

The Derby della Scala

Chievo and Verona meet in the Derby della Scala on Sunday morning, with the match returning after a year’s hiatus when the Butei were in Serie B.

The Serie A record currently sits at three wins each and two draws, and Hellas have the chance to get back-to-back wins after their triumph over Benevento on Monday night.

Click here to read our Chievo-Verona preview