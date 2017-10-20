Juventus accrue CL riches

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have made more money from the Champions League in the last 10 years than any other club outwith Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Bianconeri reached the final of the competition in 2015 and 2017, but haven’t lifted the trophy since their win over Ajax in 1996.

Despite that, an investigation by the website Calcio e Finanza puts Juve third in terms of revenue from the competition over the last decade.

Real Madrid lead the way, with €465.76m over the past 10 years, with their arch-rivals Barcelona second with 449.47m.

After that comes Juventus, who by this calculation have made €428.12m from Champions League participation in the past decade.

That’s more than Bayern Munich, who won the competition in 2013, as well as reaching two finals and three semi-finals.

The reason for that is to do with the way television money is distributed, as well as the investment in rights by Italian television companies.

Despite failing to even reach a semi-final in the past 10 years, Milan are ranked second of the Serie A clubs with €205m, followed by Roma, Inter and Napoli.

Juve are also top of the table in terms of the average revenue per season, as they’ve only been in seven of the last 10 editions, for an average of €61.16m per season.