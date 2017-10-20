Milan give Montella two games?

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella has reportedly been told he must take six points from the next two games to keep his Milan job.

The Coach is under pressure after three Serie A defeats in a row, a run which certainly wasn’t helped by a drab 0-0 draw with AEK Athens in the Europa League.

Now Sky is reporting that Montella has been told in no uncertain terms that his side must get six points from the forthcoming fixtures against Genoa and Chievo, or his job will be at risk.

October’s final fixture sees Juventus visit San Siro, but the Coach must take maximum points in the next two games to be sure of leading the Rossoneri into that match.