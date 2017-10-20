Tite: ‘Jorginho? It’s up to him…’

By Football Italia staff

Brazil Coach Tite confirms he spoke to Jorginho - “I told him he’ll have to be the one to make the decision”.

The Napoli midfielder has been capped twice by Italy, but both came in friendlies so he’s still eligible for the nation of his birth.

Jorginho wasn’t called up to the latest Selecao squad, but the Coach has spoken to him.

“I spoke personally with Jorginho after a meeting with the Federation and after I’d watched him,” Tite explained in his Press conference.

“I explained the situation in detail during a phone call, and I told him he’ll have to be the one to make the decision, it’s a very important one for his career.

“Sylvinho has followed him in Italy, we’ve talked about him and his characteristics, what he could bring to the squad.

“We’ll see in the future. What makes me calm is that the lad is very clear about what we in the Brazil setup think of him.”