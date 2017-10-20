Pallotta: ‘Small minority of Roma fans’

By Football Italia staff

President James Pallotta blames “a few idiots” for Roma being investigated by UEFA over monkey chants.

European football’s governing body has opened an investigation after racist chanting was heard in the 3-3 draw with Chelsea, and the owner says it’s unfair to blame the club.

“Sometimes in all of these stadiums, you know, a couple of people might do something stupid,” Pallotta said on Sirius XM

“It reflects badly, unfortunately, on the 99.9 per cent of people who don’t think like that and wouldn’t do something like that.

“It’s just a terrible thing - in all the cases, not just if there was something going on the other day - but just generally it’s unfortunate that teams get blamed for the actions of a few idiots.”