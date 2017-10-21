Insigne determined to face Inter

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne is determined to start against Inter tonight despite a thigh injury, but Adam Ounas is not the only alternative for Napoli.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

This is a head-to-head at the top of the table with only two points separating the leaders from second place.

Insigne was thought to have been ruled out of the match by a thigh injury he sustained during Tuesday’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

However, it proved to only be a twinge and he has been working in training over the last couple of days, along with treatment, hoping to be ready for the big game.

It’s reported that Insigne is absolutely deserved to play tonight and Maurizio Sarri is open to running that risk.

The alternatives to partner Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon are Adam Ounas, who was tested throughout the last few days in training, and Piotr Zielinski.

Usually, Zielinski holds the midfield position, but could be bumped up to the left side of the trident instead.