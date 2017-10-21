Fassone won't deny Montella axe

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Marco Fassone did not deny Coach Vincenzo Montella would be sacked with defeat to Genoa, as Paulo Sousa, Vladimir Petkovic, Guus Hiddink and Walter Mazzarri are options.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Rossoneri have lost half their eight Serie A games so far this season and Fassone confessed to La Stampa newspaper today that failure to qualify for the Champions League would mean selling one or two top players.

“Montella was chosen by us and has all of our confidence. Is his bench at risk with another defeat? There’s no point talking about hypotheticals, but we all need to work in the same direction to find the way out.

“We are missing that spark, the goal that can turn the tide, but I am convinced we’ll do it. Milan was built to achieve results: they are not coming and we have to be transparent with our fans. We’ve all got the clock ticking down, including myself.”

According to various Italian papers, the hot favourite is former Fiorentina boss Sousa, who is currently a free agent after his contract with the Tuscans expired.

Carlo Ancelotti would’ve been first choice, but has already declared he wants to take the rest of the season off after his dismissal by Bayern Munich.

There were reports the Rossoneri had approached Switzerland Coach Vladimir Petkovic, who already worked in Serie A with Lazio.

Other alternatives are ex-Napoli, Inter and Watford boss Mazzarri, but also former Paris Saint-Germain Coach Laurent Blanc (also an ex-Inter player) and Hiddink.

The Dutchman already has something of a reputation for coming in to fix problems mid-season, doing this at Chelsea in 2009 and 2015-16.

His South Korea also knocked Italy out of the 2002 World Cup.