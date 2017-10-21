NEWS
Saturday October 21 2017
Perotti celebrates Argentina recall
By Football Italia staff

Roma star Diego Perotti is celebrating his first Argentina call-up in six years. “Life and football have shown me you must never give up!”

The forward was included in Jorge Sampaoli’s squad list for the friendly against World Cup hosts Russia on November 10.

He posted a photograph on Instagram of the last time he wore the jersey of Argentina.

“It has been six years since this picture was taken… between good things and bad, life and football have shown me you must never give up or let your head drop!

“Thank you for the support from my family and friends, I am happy to represent my country again. Vamos Argentina!”

Perotti made only two senior appearances for Argentina, playing for six minutes in a friendly with Spain in November 2009 and starting another friendly against Nigeria in June 2011.

