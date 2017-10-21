Spalletti copies Roma against Napoli?

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti could replicate the tactical trick that allowed Roma to beat Napoli last season when Inter visit the San Paolo tonight.

Marcelo Brozovic misses out, but Joao Mario returns to the squad and Spalletti could transform his side from 4-2-3-1 to what is referred to by Tuttosport as ‘three and a half defenders.’

This is essentially the same approach he took when Roma beat Napoli 3-1 at the San Paolo last term, when Alessandro Florenzi was on the right flank, made to track back and join the defence for a 4-4-1-1 when needed.

Danilo D’Ambrosio can work with both three or four at the back, acting as centre-back or full-back.

Yuto Nagatomo would be the one tracking back to join the defence in times of need down the left.

With Joao Mario not fully fit, Borja Valero is expected to support Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic.

Failing that change to the system it could be the same XI that beat Milan 3-2 in last week’s Derby della Madonnina.

Inter’s last victory away to Napoli was in October 1997, followed by three points from 11 Serie A visits.

Probable

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda; Candreva, Vecino, Gagliardini, Nagatomo; Borja Valero; Icardi, Perisic

Or

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Vecino; Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi