Saturday October 21 2017
Juventus in race for Gimenez
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are ready to battle Manchester United and Manchester City for the serves of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez.

According to Tuttosport, the 22-year-old Uruguay international has caught the eye of Bianoneri scouts.

His position in the Atleti pecking order has dropped of late.

He would be reunited with fellow Uruguay international Rodrigo Bentancur in Turin.

While Spanish papers are confident Atleti won’t sell Gimemez in January, the interest is certainly not calming down.

It’s reported Gimenez has a release clause worth €65m in his contract, which runs to June 2021.

