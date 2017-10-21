Boateng: 'I said no to Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Kevin-Prince Boateng confirms he turned down a move to Inter and sees Carlo Ancelotti as the “dream” Coach of troubled Milan.

The Ghana international, born in Germany, made 114 competitive appearances for the Rossoneri with 18 goals, winning the Scudetto and Italian Super Cup.

“In terms of emotion and affection, my three years at Milan are worth 10 for many others,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport from his new club Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Leaving Las Palmas over the summer was the most difficult decision I had to make since after my Milan departure. We had everything there, a young group and marvellous atmosphere. I returned to Germany because it was my duty as a father and husband.”

Boateng continues to keep a close eye on the fortunes of his former club in Serie A.

“It would be a dream to have Ancelotti back at Milan. There could be no better Coach for the job. In certain clubs, where you simply need to win, the bench becomes a little ‘fiery’ from the moment you sign the contract. Don’t forget years ago Milan sacked Max Allegri.

“It didn’t go well against AEK (in the 0-0 Europa League draw on Thursday), but I saw a good Milan against Inter. Unfortunately Mauro Icardi is one of the top strikers in the world, a real killer instinct.

“The only current Milan players capable of making a difference are Leonardo Bonucci, Gigio Donnarumma and Suso, but the problem I see in the team is the lack of determination.

“Bonucci had been among many champions at Juventus, whereas now he is the Milan leader and that can cause difficulties. Over time, I am certain he’ll prove that he is still one of the best.”

While Milanisti are having their doubts, Boateng doesn’t miss the days of Silvio Berlusconi and Ricky Kaka. “Paolo Maldini, Kaka and the others made history with Milan. They are legends, but are no longer here! Let us support the current owners and players.

“I don’t like the 3-5-2 formation and I never have, as it gives the impression you’re thinking more about the defence.”

Boateng was asked if he had any regrets from his time at Milan.

“I could’ve dealt with certain moments better, especially in my third season, but I lacked someone off the field who could help me. Nonetheless, I have no regrets, as I played important games, won and scored at the last second and heard the San Siro roar for my goal one last time.

“It’s true, Inter wanted me, but as far as I was concerned, there was only ever Milan. I could’ve chosen other clubs too, not just Inter, but I am a man of my word.”

Boateng has spent much of his career battling against racism in football.

“Players abroad want to go to Serie A, but the fear of racism limits the appeal. One shouldn’t be surprised if they choose to go elsewhere.

“There are many words, but little action. I would suggest an ad hoc VAR system to spot racists in the crowd. There are already thousands of cameras in a stadium, many pointed at the fans, so why not use the technology for this too? Punish those who are guilty.”