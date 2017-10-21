Del Neri: 'Udinese will battle Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Del Neri warns Udinese are fired up and “highly-motivated” to beat Juventus on Sunday evening.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“This is a game where we have to maintain tactical equilibrium,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Juve are full of important players and we enter this fixture highly-motivated. We know that we can fight it out with them, above all on a physical level. In terms of technique, clearly they have the upper hand, so we’ve got to battle with our weapons.”

Del Neri risks the sack after recent poor results, but Udinese opted not to put the team and their Coach into a training retreat this week.

“Situations in football are decided by the Coach and his club, which was also the case this time. We decided not to go into a retreat because it seemed the best course of action.

“The Udinese system has generally not really changed over the years, apart from a few one-off exceptions. The important thing is to be organised on the pitch. This squad does have the characteristics to adopt different alternatives during a match situation.”

There are injury concerns for defenders Silvan Widmer and Jens Stryger Larsen, but not Seko Fofana.

“There is a question mark and we could see both play or neither of them. I think Fofana will play, but I am not certain yet. He has important quality and needs to bring out his determination to get back to being the player we know.

“Samir had some difficulties in the early games, but now he has gained confidence. I consider him a reliable player.”