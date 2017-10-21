Insigne ready to face Inter

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne trained with the rest of the Napoli squad this morning and is expected to start against Inter tonight.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The forward limped off clutching the top of his thigh during Tuesday’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

Tests showed the issue was not serious and he has been undergoing treatment in a bid to be ready for the big game, as the Serie A leaders host the team in second place.

Insigne is named in Maurizio Sarri’s squad tonight, as only injured Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Tonelli miss out.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Insigne has been training this morning with his teammates and could well start.

Failing that, Adam Ounas or Piotr Zielinski are expected to step in.

Napoli squad for Inter: Reina, Rafael, Sepe, Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Maggio, Mario Rui, Jorginho, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski, Giaccherini, Callejon, Ounas, Insigne, Mertens