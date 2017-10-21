Fassone: 'Can't ignore Berlusconi'

Milan CEO Marco Fassone concedes former President Silvio Berlusconi still calls to offer criticism, which “we don’t always agree with.”

Berlusconi was at the helm for 30 years before selling to Yonghong Li and Fassone takes care of the day to day running of the club now, alongside director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli.

“He was at Milan for 30 years, so it’s impossible to ignore him,” Fassone told La Stampa newspaper.

“Nobody here wants to do that either, even if the way you run a football club has decidedly changed over the years.”

Former Prime Minister Berlusconi, who is running for election again in Italy, has publicly blasted Coach Vincenzo Montella for his tactics and choices.

“Every now and then he calls me up and says what you know too: his criticism is always important, even if we don’t always agree with it.”