Saturday October 21 2017
Man City go big on Ghoulam
By Football Italia staff

Pep Guardiola was so impressed by Faouzi Ghoulam that he wants the Napoli left-back at Manchester City in January.

The Algeria international earned a penalty, converted by Amadou Diawara, in Tuesday’s 2-1 Champions League result at the Etihad.

While Inter and Juventus had already been strongly linked with Ghoulam, now even Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo claim Guardiola has been bowled over by his performances.

Manchester City would like to sign him mid-season, especially with Benjamin Mendy’s serious knee injury.

Ghoulam’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, so in theory he could agree terms with a new club in January for a free transfer next summer.

Negotiations are on-going to sign a new deal and it’s reported today in Italy that the club has agreed to pay the requested salary, but there are still issues over the release clause.

Ghoulam wants it to be in the region of €25m, whereas Napoli would prefer it to be €35-40m.

