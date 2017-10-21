EDF: 'Roma must build on Chelsea'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco insists Torino will be “more difficult” to prepare than Chelsea, but Roma have to build on that Stamford Bridge performance.

“Against a side like Chelsea, if you don’t take the initiative, then you’ll be in trouble. It’s my idea of football to take the game to the opposition and attack, but if we are to do that, we need to also improve our defending and preventative marking,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“It’s going to be very difficult, because I maintain we dropped two points against Chelsea. Torino beat Roma 3-1 last season and have 13 points, so are not too far away from us, even if we have a game in hand.

“Torino have lost only once this season and I think it’ll be a very tough fixture for us.”

Is it worrying that Roma continue to deserve more points than they actually achieve?

“We produced practically nothing against Atalanta and won there, so we are capable of winning ugly. It can boost morale and give a sense of consistency, so we need to be able to do that too, even if the Roma fans don’t like winning ugly.

“What interests me is continuing this attitude, desire and hunger to attack the opposition, even if they are very talented and prestigious. That mustn’t make us presumptuous, quite the opposite, as it teaches us we need to work as a team in order to do great things.

“Daniele De Rossi and Maxime Gonalons have different characteristics, but when I got here, I said I wanted two first choice players for every role. They will alternate depending on the game. Gonalons was criticised for a few too many mistakes against Qarabag, but he gave an important response in training and that’s why I chose him against Chelsea.

“People really denigrated our 2-1 win away to Qarabag, but they held Atletico Madrid even down to 10 men, so they have now re-evaluated that result and performance.

“Hector Moreno is working well and could start tomorrow or against Crotone in the midweek round. The strength of Roma will be realising the Torino game is far more difficult to prepare psychologically than Chelsea, because there are more pitfalls and potential problems.

“The difference against Napoli was in the approach. Having realised the very good second half we had against Napoli, we gained confidence and built on that from the start with Chelsea. Now we must build on the Stamford Bridge performance too and give a sense of consistency going forward.”

Edin Dzeko was Man of the Match at Stamford Bridge with his brace, including a spectacular left-foot volley.

“What I liked most about Edin’s performance was his willingness to work with the team and attack the opposition with aggression. If you wanted to compare him to a striker of the past, I’d say he’s more Marco van Basten than Gabriel Batistuta – with all due respect and sense of proportion.

“I don’t want to consider targets and other issues like that. All I want is to build on these performances, win games and continue to work on this attitude we are building. Everything else is frankly irrelevant and just trying to fill newspapers.”

Roma are under UEFA investigation after racist chants at Stamford Bridge.

“The fans inspired us the way we inspired them and it’s a good sign that the crowd applauds this team at the final whistle, even after a defeat, because they appreciate what we do and how we play.

“I did not hear any racist chants or sounds. It was a bolt from the blue and Antonio Rudiger came to the locker room afterwards to say hello, he didn’t mention anything either. I would be very unhappy if our fans had made racist chants, but I heard absolutely nothing.”