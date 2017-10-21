Allegri: 'Set aside Juve aesthetics'

Max Allegri loses Blaise Matuidi and launches Daniele Rugani against Udinese, but warns Juventus must “set aside aesthetics and get points.”

The Bianconeri fought back from an Alex Sandro own goal to beat Sporting 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, but lost their unbeaten home record in Serie A to Lazio after 50 wins and seven draws.

“Paulo Dybala returned from Argentina and was not in good shape, so he was rested on Saturday,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“He is in good shape, he’s able to deal with any issue on or off the field and he will play tomorrow. I said the team was disconnected because it’s like when you have a computer and it’s not connected to the Internet, it won’t go very well. That happens on the field too.

“Rugani will play tomorrow. I hadn’t seen many guarantees from him in training and preferred to use other players in certain games. Claudio Marchisio is called up, but not Blaise Matuidi because he has a muscular issue in the flexor.

“Mattia De Sciglio will return to training with the squad on Monday, Marko Pjaca will play with the Primavera squad to get minutes in his legs and Benedikt Howedes will slowly get into the group from Monday. Giorgio Chiellini will 99 per cent play tomorrow.

“After the break for international duty, we should all be there and ready to play. Injuries happen during a season.”

Juventus have slipped down to third place and are seven points off leaders Napoli, but tonight the Partenopei go head-to-head with second-placed Inter.

“We need to recover lost points and stop those in front of us breaking away. We have to work as a team and leave aside the issue of aesthetics or beautiful football, because we need to put some points under our belts.”

Allegri consolidated his reputation as a supersub Coach by introducing Douglas Costa against Sporting, who within 13 seconds provided the assist for Mario Mandzukic’s goal.

“It takes luck too, but I already wanted to make the change against Lazio. I’m glad I waited, because the Sporting match was more important for us to win.

“Douglas Costa is in good shape and when you play so many games, it’s important to have the right changes off the bench. I still have to decide if he will start.”