Pioli: 'Viola take nothing for granted'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli warns Fiorentina cannot take bottom of the table Benevento for granted. “Remember Chelsea lost to Crystal Palace.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“We mustn’t take it for granted that we’ll win, because it isn’t a given,” said the Coach in his Press conference ahead of the clash with a side that has lost all eight games so far.

“Just look at what happened with Chelsea, who lost in the Premier League to bottom of the table Crystal Palace. We want to give a sense of consistency to our performances, we know Benevento can cause us problems and their identity is becoming clearer.

“Marco Benassi can play in a more central role and the way we build play from the back has changed. We want to be less deep and push up more to take the initiative.

“We must be more consistent over the 90 minutes, as every now and then we lose our way by playing too much as individuals and not enough as a team.”

Pioli was asked about Federico Chiesa’s form and the chance he could score in double figures this season.

“We have to take it one step at a time with him, allowing him to grow and mature. In the future, he will make more of an impact on the attacking side of things, but in modern football you cannot take defensive duties away from a player completely.

“Valentin Eysseric will be the first to admit Serie A is very different to Ligue 1 and he needs to improve his intensity, place and tactics. Ianis Hagi is improving, but if he’s not playing, it’s because I don’t see him at the same level as his teammates.”