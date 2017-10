Official: Immobile and Strakosha deals

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have officially extended the contracts of Ciro Immobile and Thomas Strakosha to June 2022.

The centre-forward and the goalkeeper have put pen to paper on new deals.

It adds one year on to the current Immobile contract, as he joined from Sevilla for €9.45m in the summer of 2016.

He is currently the Capocannoniere of Serie A with 11 goals and three assists in just eight games.

Strakosha is a 22-year-old Albania international who has been in the Lazio academy since 2012.