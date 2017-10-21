Mihajlovic: 'Roma are not perfect'

Sinisa Mihajlovic trusts Torino can turn their recent performances around and surprise Roma. “They’re not perfect and we’re not in crisis.”

“If it’s the Roma side we saw in the 3-3 draw with Chelsea, then they are a fearsome prospect,” said the Granata Coach in his Press conference.

“They had over 60 per cent possession and scored three goals against the Premier League champions. However, they are not perfect and allow a lot through their defence, so we need to make the most of it.

“So far, they have won every game except for Inter and Napoli, and deserved more from both of those. Having said all that, there’s no need to sit here listing all the great things about Roma.

“We are Torino and will play our way, then hope that is enough. Our last two results have not been satisfying, but we are not in crisis. I will admit that two points against Verona and Crotone is a disappointing tally, but last weekend we conceded two goals from a total three shots on target.

“The tables turn this time, as Torino are the underdogs against Roma and want to prove what we can do.”