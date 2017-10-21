Liveblog: Samp-Crotone, Napoli-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from Sampdoria-Crotone and the top of the table showdown between Napoli and Inter.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

We begin at Marassi at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) with Sampdoria aiming to continue their 100 per cent home record against Davide Nicola’s occasional giant-killers Crotone.

All eyes will be on the Stadio San Paolo at 19.45 UK (18.45 GMT), as only two points separate leaders Napoli from Inter in second place and they go head-to-head.

The Nerazzurri haven’t won this fixture in 20 years, but with Inter unbeaten this season and the Partenopei winning all eight Serie A games so far, something’s got to give.

Lorenzo Insigne faces a last-minute fitness test after a muscular problem in the Champions League against Manchester City.

