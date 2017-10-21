Line-ups: Sampdoria-Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria try to maintain their perfect home record this season with Fabio Quagliarella and Duvan Zapata against revitalised Crotone.

It kicks off at Marassi at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from this game and Napoli-Inter on the LIVEBLOG.

The Blucerchiati have lost only one match all season, a shock 4-0 to Udinese, but won every fixture at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

They fought back to beat on-form Atalanta here last week and are in a very strong position in the table, despite having a game in hand to be played against Roma.

Emiliano Viviano and Dodo miss out, but Coach Marco Giampaolo has practically a full squad to choose from.

Gianluca Caprari takes the trequartista role behind Quagliarella and Duvan Zapata, with Dennis Praet, Lucas Torreira and Karol Linetty pulling the midfield strings.

Crotone made an incredible comeback to secure Serie A safety last season and are eager to do it again, having stuttered at the start.

Marco Tumminello and Oliver Kragl miss out, while Aleksandar Tonev and Simy are carrying knocks, so Andrea Nalini and Ante Budimir lead the line.

Ex-Genoa creative midfielder Rolando Mandragora will feel at home here at Marassi.

Crotone have amassed two wins and a draw against Samp, home and away, since a 2-0 Serie B loss at Marassi in November 2011.

Sampdoria: Puggioni; Sala, Silvestre, Ferrari, Strinic; Praet, Torreira, Linetty; Caprari; Quagliarella, Duvan Zapata

Crotone: Cordaz; Sampirisi, Ajeti, Ceccherini, Pavlovic; Rohden, Izco, Mandragora, Stoian; Budimir, Nalini