Milan squad for Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Milan have Alessio Romagnoli, Ignazio Abate and Gustavo Gomez available, but not Luca Antonelli against Genoa.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Rossoneri are in dire need of a success story after three consecutive Serie A defeats and the midweek 0-0 Europa League draw with AEK Athens.

Coach Vincenzo Montella has Romagnoli, Cristian Zapata and Abate back, while Nikola Kalinic could well be ready to start.

Antonelli and Andrea Conti are still out of action through injury.

Milan squad for Genoa: A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Storari; Abate, Bonucci, Calabria, Gomez, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata; Biglia, Bonaventura, Borini, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo; Cutrone, Kalinic, Andre Silva, Suso.