Papu Gomez out for Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta do not have Papu Gomez in the squad for the first time this season as they take on Bologna.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT).

Papu was already not fully fit after international duty with Argentina and started Thursday’s 3-1 Europa League victory over Apollon Limassol.

He picked up a knock in that game and is not even on the bench for this weekend in Serie A.

Atalanta squad for Bologna: Bastoni, Berisha, Caldara, Castagne, Cornelius, Cristante, De Roon, Freuler, Gollini, Gosens, Haas, Hateboer, Ilicic, Kurtic, Mancini, Masiello, Melegoni, Orsolini, Palomino, Petagna, Rossi, Spinazzola, Toloi, Vido