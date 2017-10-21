Toro injury crisis with Roma

By Football Italia staff

Torino host Roma on Sunday afternoon without Andrea Belotti, Lyanco, Joel Obi and Cristian Ansaldi.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Hitman Belotti is still a long way off recovery from a knee injury, so Umar Sadiq – who is on loan from Roma – is again expected to start as the centre-forward.

Lyanco and Ansaldi are out of action in defence, the ex-Inter full-back with a muscular problem, while Obi remains sidelined in midfield.

Torino squad for Roma: Ichazo, Milinkovic-Savic, Sirigu; Barreca, Bonifazi, Burdisso, De Silvestri, Molinaro, Moretti, N'Koulou; Acquah, Baselli, Gustafson, Rincon, Valdifiori; Berenguer, Boyé, De Luca, Edera, Iago Falque, Ljajic, Niang, Sadiq.