Torino host Roma on Sunday afternoon without Andrea Belotti, Lyanco, Joel Obi and Cristian Ansaldi.
It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.
Hitman Belotti is still a long way off recovery from a knee injury, so Umar Sadiq – who is on loan from Roma – is again expected to start as the centre-forward.
Lyanco and Ansaldi are out of action in defence, the ex-Inter full-back with a muscular problem, while Obi remains sidelined in midfield.
Torino squad for Roma: Ichazo, Milinkovic-Savic, Sirigu; Barreca, Bonifazi, Burdisso, De Silvestri, Molinaro, Moretti, N'Koulou; Acquah, Baselli, Gustafson, Rincon, Valdifiori; Berenguer, Boyé, De Luca, Edera, Iago Falque, Ljajic, Niang, Sadiq.