Sampdoria demolished Crotone 5-0 at Marassi with five different players on target, including Fabio Quagliarella and Karol Linetty.
The Blucerchiati maintained their 100 per cent home record in Serie A this season with relatively minimal effort.
It took just three minutes for Gianmarco Ferrari to break the deadlock against his former club, nodding in a Lucas Torreira free kick.
Duvan Zapata was hauled down for a penalty, converted by Quagliarella, then the Colombian set up Gianluca Caprari’s tap-in.
Dennis Praet pulled back from the right for Linetty to side-foot home from 12 yards and Dawid Kownacki had barely been on the field for a minute when he pounced on an Alex Cordaz error.
